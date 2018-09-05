PlayStation Now Adds ‘Bloodborne’ and 9 More Games

FromSoftware’s Bloodborne headlines September’s PlayStation Now games with nine other titles getting added to the streaming service.

Sony announced through a PlayStation Blog Post that Bloodborne and other games are now available through PlayStation Now. With other series like God Eater joining the subscription service, the game that most subscribers will likely be looking forward to replaying or playing for the first time is Bloodborne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A game that followed FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games in spirit and is an exclusive to the PlayStation 4, Bloodborne puts players in a Lovecraftian environment filled with hunters and the beasts that they track down. It was released in 2015 with many PlayStation 4 owners anxiously waiting for some sort of sequel announcement every time FromSoftware teases any sort of news and is regarded as regarded as one of the best exclusives offered on the PlayStation 4.

Last chance to get 12 months of PS Now for $99.99, now with over 650 titles across PS4, PS3, and PS2: //t.co/Ub4WT5Aqqe Bloodborne just added! pic.twitter.com/GwkNq2PUKy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 5, 2018

While it may be the headliner may be Bloodborne, there are nine other titles that are now part of the PlayStation Now service to keep subscribers busy, that full list found below.

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Alchemic Jousts

Bard’s Gold

Bloodborne

Exile’s End

God Eater: Resurrection

Moto Racer 4

Project Cars

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

The Dwarves

Sony’s also offering a promotional price for the PlayStation Now service right now that’ll let you try Bloodborne and the rest of the games in the library for less than the usual cost. If you haven’t ever tried the service before, you can get started for less, and if you’re already a member, you can extend your subscription for roughly $15 less than what it normally costs.

“Try the PlayStation Now service for a full month at just $9.99 (new subscribers only) with our special intro offer, or get a full year for just $99.99,” Sony’s offer said. “And if you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you can take advantage of the exclusive discount on the 3-month pass for PlayStation Now for just $29.99 ($44.99 regular price). Although note that in order to take advantage of the $9.99 intro offer, you will need to purchase that directly, as the 7-day trial will transition into the standard monthly subscription.”

Other hit games found in the service included Red Dead Redemption, WWE 2K16, and Fallout New Vegas, those three being the most-played games in August.