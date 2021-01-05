PlayStation Now Adds 3 New Games for January

✖

PlayStation Now has officially added three new video games to the subscription service in the form of The Crew 2, Surviving Mars, and Frostpunk: Console Edition. The new titles should be available starting today on the service. While admittedly none of these are particularly huge, all are welcome additions to PlayStation Now's growing library.

Of the three new titles, only The Crew 2 has a definitive end date on the service as of this moment. The racing video game is set to leave PlayStation Now on July 5th, meaning it will have been on the service for a grand total of six months. It is unclear how long Surviving Mars or Frostpunk: Console Edition will remain available via PlayStation Now, but it would seem that the answer is at least longer than that.

January’s PlayStation Now additions let you race across the U.S., colonize Mars, and lead a society through inhospitable cold. More details: https://t.co/aKIdPoBpAR pic.twitter.com/8jRLQgdhvl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2021

As noted above, The Crew 2, Surviving Mars, and Frostpunk: Console Edition are all now available on PlayStation Now to subscribers. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it to stream or download. If you're somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

