PlayStation Now’s January Update Brings New PlayStation 4 Games, Including A Horror Favorite

Sony just updated its list of games that are available on its streaming PlayStation Now service for January, and, with the new year, the company has expanded its line-up of PlayStation 4 games that are available on the service.

Starting today, subscribers will be able to play a handful of new PS4 games on the service, including a horror favorite that will leave you second guessing the decisions you make, Until Dawn. The game was introduced a while back and brings interactive horror to a whole new level, as you try to survive the onslaught of a dangerous killer.

Other games introduced to the service this month include Knack, Shadow of the Beast and Gravity Rush Remastered, bringing the total count to over 600 PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games that are available on the service.

Here’s the list of PlayStation 4 games you can play right now.

Until Dawn

Gravity Rush Remastered

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Alienation

Knack

Fat Princess Adventures

Shadow of the Beast

Escape Plan

Hardware Rivals

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

On top of that, Sony has also updated previously released PlayStation 3 games on the service to the more enhanced PlayStation 4 editions, including Heavy Rain, Super Stardust Ultra and Beyond: Two Souls. The full list is below, and the updated versions are available for no additional charge:

Beyond: Two Souls

Heavy Rain

Super Stardust Ultra

Hohokum

Entwined

Counterspy

Sony is currently offering the 7-day free trial for newcomers to try the service out, so that they can play games on both PlayStation 4 and PC’s. Following that, they can pay $9.99 for the first month of service, or splurge and spend $99.99 on a year-long subscription. It’s a limited time offer, so if you’re looking to get a good value on a streaming service, that’s the way to go.

PlayStation Now is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.