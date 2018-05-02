Several Classic PlayStation 2 Games Join Sony’s PlayStation Now Service

The PlayStation Now service’s game library has been growing quite a bit as of late, with over 600 different titles available on the cloud streaming service, including Red Dead Redemption and Mortal Kombat (2011), amongst many others. But today, Sony decided to expand the program even further and have added a few PlayStation 2 classics to the mix, amongst other titles.

In a new blog post, the company has confirmed that four iconic classics from the PS2 era are now available on the service. Among these are the funny primate-capturing game Ape Escape 2; the arcade style sports title Hot Shots Tennis; the role-playing adventure Dark Cloud 2, from the team at Level-5; and the captivating, mysterious Siren.

These games were originally released as PlayStation 2-to-PlayStation 4 classics quite a while back, but now PS Now subscribers can enjoy them as part of their service, along with other additions for the month.

Other games that players can check out include the classic Neo-Geo shoot-em-up Metal Slug 3; the creepy side-scrolling adventure Limbo; the action-packed Sine Mora EX; the SNK fighting game The Last Blade 2; and Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics. On top of that, the previously released Blazblue Chrono Phantasma Extend has been upgraded to the PlayStation 4 version, with crisper visuals and other features.

Sony has also broken down the top ten games for the month of April, and, to no one’s surprise, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption once again dominated the list. Close behind in second is the hit action game God of War III: Remastered, followed by WWE 2K16. Here’s the full top ten:

Red Dead Redemption

God of War 3 Remastered

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat (2011)

NBA 2K16

Homefront: The Revolution

God of War Collection

Fallout: New Vegas

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Sonic Generations

We’ll more than likely see even more PS2 classics join the service in June, along with other favorites that will continue extending the game library.

PlayStation Now is available for PlayStation 4 and PC. The monthly rate is $19.99, and you can also get a three-month subscription for $44.99. A free seven-day trial is on hand for new subscribers, so you can try before you buy.