New PlayStation Now Games For September Revealed

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the new PS4 games joining PlayStation Now this month. More specifically, Sony is adding 10 games to its subscription service, including LittleBigPlanet 3, Vampyr, and Gravity Rush 2. With these additions, the service offers more than 800 games currently, which dwarfs the library of Xbox Game Pass, but also comes with some caveats, like the inability to download all 800 of these games.

Anyway, that said, below you can check out of the 10 new games, all of which are now playable on your PS4 for free if you’re a subscriber to the service.

De Blob

Farming Simulator 19

Gravity Rush 2

LittleBigPlanet 3

MudRunner

Red Faction Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

RIDE 3

The Surge

Titan Quest

Vampyr

Unlike some months, there’s not really any complete duds here, and there’s even some notable additions like LittleBigPlanet 3 and Gravity Rush 2, two great PlayStation exclusive titles. Also, Vampyr from Dontnod Interactive — the makers of Life is Strange — is a great action-RPG if you like vampires and don’t mind middling combat and enjoy a good narrative.

Meanwhile, with The Surge 2 releasing this month, now may be a good time to try out the first game. While the sequel looks better in every measurement, you can still, at the very least, see what the series is about to better inform you ahead of a potential purchase.

In addition to revealing 10 new games, Sony Interactive Entertainment also revealed the 10 most played games last month via the service.

Fallout 4

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18

Rocket League

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Mafia III

DOOM

Sniper Elite IV

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

For Honor

For those that don’t know: PlayStation Now is a subscription service that costs $100 a year (or $20 a month) and that nets you access to a growing library of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. Each month new games are added in, while older ones are taken out. As of right now, only about 300 of the 800 games can be downloaded, the rest must be streamed. The service has yet to really take off, especially compared to Xbox Game Pass, but Sony has said more than once it will be around for the long-haul.