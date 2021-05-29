PlayStation Now Leak Reveals One of PS4's Best Games Is Being Added

✖

A recent leak has indicated that one of the best games for the PlayStation 4 could soon be coming to Sony's PlayStation Now subscription service. Specifically, that game in question is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is one of the most critically and commercially successful RPGs in recent years. Although we likely won't have confirmation for a few more days whether or not the game is officially coming to PS Now, the way in which its addition leaked ahead of time seems to be quite legitimate.

Spotted over on Reddit by one user named u/jcsce, the PlayStation Now section of their PlayStation 5 recently listed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition as being a new title on the service. While the addition of The Witcher 3 on its own would likely be a big deal for many, the fact that the Game of the Year Edition is the one that will seemingly be added is an even better deal. This version of the title will most notably give players access to the two post-launch expansions for The Witcher 3 which were Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

It's worth stressing that this could have been an accident or some sort of glitch that caused The Witcher 3 to appear here on PlayStation Now. That being said, if the game was to leak for PS Now a bit early, now would be a sensible time for it to happen. PlayStation adds new titles to the subscription platform at the beginning of every month and with June nearly set to arrive, it would make a whole lot of sense for a leak like this to transpire so close to this window.

With that in mind, it also shouldn't be much longer until we know for certain whether or not PlayStation Now will be adding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. And if that announcement does come to fruition soon, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

