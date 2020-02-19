New PlayStation Patent Points to Upgrade for PSVR

While the PlayStation 5 is slated for release later this year, there’s still a lot fans don’t know about Sony‘s next console, and that extends to the company’s support for existing games and peripherals. For example, fans couldn’t be blamed for thinking PlayStation VR might be on its way out the door. The add-on is prohibitively expensive for a lot of gamers, and Sony has been closing developers that were working on PSVR games. However, a new patent from the company could point toward an upcoming upgrade for their VR technology, suggesting it could be very much alive, at the moment. Here’s the official word from the patent filing:

“This controller device is worn on the hand of a user and includes: a plurality of sensor units that detect the fingers of the user; and a sensor support part that supports the sensor units. The sensor support part supports the sensor units so that the distance between adjacent sensor units can be changed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Images of the controller itself and further details can be found on the World Intellectual Property Organization’s website. If the device is indeed an upgrade for PSVR, this is likely a replacement for the PlayStation Move controllers. This could greatly enhance the overall experience, giving VR games on PlayStation 5 a more immersive feel.

Of course, it should be noted that console manufacturers constantly patent designs that never come to fruition. This is certainly the clearest indicator that Sony is not finished with VR technology, but until the company makes things official, fans will just have to wait for something official to be announced.

It will be interesting to see if Sony remains dedicated to VR. While PlayStation 4 has offered VR adopters a number of exciting experiences, the overall concept was always going to be a tough sell for the casual crowd. This is likely why Microsoft and Nintendo have been more hesitant to commit to VR the way Sony did. In addition to the cost of the technology, there are many gamers that find the experience headache-inducing, which might have scared some away without giving it a try. Still, Sony gave the technology a big push this generation, and it looks like they might not be finished with it.

Are you a fan of PlayStation VR? Do you think Sony will start to roll back support for the peripheral? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!