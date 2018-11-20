PlayStation Plus Deal Makes 1-Year Subscription Just $40 During Black Friday

Sony’s 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription has once again dropped to $40, a deal that arrives just in time for Black Friday.

While it’s normally priced at $60 for a full year of PlayStation Plus, the subscription that’ll last buyers for a whole year dropped to $40 for the holidays. Amazon has the 1-year subscription offered right here, a deal that was briefly unavailable but now appears to be back.

It’s a deal that returns every now and then but is most popular around this time of year, and it’s the perfect opportunity for PlayStation users or gift-buyers to tack on another year to a PlayStation Plus subscription for $20 off. The offer has obviously been a hot one for buyers and for Amazon since it’s retained its spot at the top of the Amazon Best Sellers list in the “Video Games” category. Other games and products have moved up and down throughout the rankings with games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and PlayStation Network gift cards fighting over different spots, but the 1-year PlayStation Plus deal still reigns supreme in the No. 1 spot.

The digital code for the PlayStation Plus subscription, once redeemed, stacks onto any existing subscription as well, so buyers don’t have to wait until their time with PlayStation Plus runs out to extend it. You could, in theory, buy multiple codes for the 1-year subscription and extend your PlayStation Plus membership by several years, but this particular deal should return at some point within the next year to give people another chance at it if they don’t pick up multiple codes around Black Friday. Amazon’s not the only place that has the deal, but it’s one of the easiest retailers to purchase from since it’ll send buyers a code directly without the hassle of a physical product.

Not only do PlayStation Plus subscribers gain access to online games, that being the primary feature of the service, they’ll also get free games and discounts. Several free games are given out every month with November’s headliners being Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition and Yakuza Kiwami, but December will have a new list of free games for anyone who maintains their PlayStation Plus subscription.

You can pick up your 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription here for $40 through Amazon.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.