PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription Is $40 for Cyber Monday

It’s been a couple of years since major retailers offered a 12-month subscription to PS Plus as low as $39.99 (33% off), but the deal made a comeback for Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2021. At the time of writing, you can get the PS Plus deal here on Amazon and here at Best Buy (digital code). Walmart will also have the PS5 in stock for Black Friday today if you need one of those.

One of the big benefits of a PS Plus membership is a monthly collection of free games. November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 — are available now. Bonus PlayStation VR titles include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall. Keep in mind that PS Plus memberships are stackable, and that today, November 29th will likely be the last day to score the PS Plus membership deal.

If you are lucky enough to be a PS5 owner, another one of the huge new benefits of a PlayStation Plus membership is the PlayStation Plus Collection. If you’re unfamiliar, the PS Plus Collection currently offers 20 PS4 games to play for free – and that’s on top of the three free games mentioned above. The current crop of games from the PS Plus collection includes:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

PS Plus Benefits at a glance: