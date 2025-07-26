PlayStation Plus New Day One Game Is One of July’s Best Games

PlayStation Plus has a new day one game, and it is one of July’s best games. Unlike Xbox Game Pass, which gets multiple day one games every month, it is less common for PS Plus. Not only does PlayStation Plus have a new free day one game though, but it is good. Unfortunately for those subscribed to the base tier of PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, this new addition is limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new, free PlayStation Plus game in question is called Abiotic Factor, a survival crafting game that can be played both as a single-player experience or with up to five other players. The new release from comes the way of developer Deep Field Games and publisher Playstack. It is notably the sophomore effort from the former, who previously put out Unfortunate Spacemen in 2020.

The new PlayStation Plus game doesn’t have a sufficient number of reviews on Metacritic to render a score, but it has high user review remarks across the Internet. For example, on Steam, it has a 96% approval rating after nearly 25,000 user reviews, a very impressive return, and a return good enough to give the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.4 out 5 rating after 1,400 user reviews.

“Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience for 1-6 players set in the depths of an underground research facility,” reads an official elevator pitch of the PlayStation Plus game. “Caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms, the world’s greatest minds must survive against the universe’s biggest threats.”

Play video

Abiotic Factor costs $34.99 on the PlayStation Store, so PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are set to save a nice bit of dough thanks to its inclusion. That said, there is no PS4 version, for those on the last-gen PlayStation console, only a PS5 version. Meanwhile, how long it will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium we do not know as this information has not bee shared by any of the parties involved. Much like Xbox Game Pass deal, PS Plus deals like this are kept wraps when they happen, and sometimes reveal themselves years later.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation Plus news, all of the latest PlayStation Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Plus deals — click here.