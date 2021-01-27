PlayStation Plus Shocks PS4 and PS5 Players With Amazing February Lineup

PlayStation Plus is trending on Twitter, and it's because Sony just revealed the free PS4 and PS5 games all subscribers will get for February. When Sony reveals a month's PlayStation Plus lineup, it only trends on Twitter for one of two reasons: it's a horrible month or an incredible month. Thankfully, the days of horrible PlayStation Plus lineup are increasingly rare, and for February, Sony is not only offering up a great selection of games, but one of the best lineups in the service's history.

As announced last year, for February, PlayStation Plus will get Destruction AllStars, a brand new PS5 game from PlayStation Studios and developer Lucid Games. Not only is Destruction AllStars a PS5 exclusive, but it will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on day one of its release.

Adding to this, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also look forward to Control, or more specifically, Control Ultimate Edition, which comes with both of the game's expansion packs. Control, from Remedy, is widely held not as just one of the best games of 2019, but one of the better games of last generation, so its inclusion is significant for obvious reasons.

Lastly, PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to Concrete Genie, another 2019 game, and another PlayStation exclusive that was developed by Pixel Opus and published by Sony.

As alluded to, "PS Plus" quickly began to trend on Twitter as subscribers flooded the social media platform with their shock and delight.