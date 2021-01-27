PlayStation Plus Shocks PS4 and PS5 Players With Amazing February Lineup
PlayStation Plus is trending on Twitter, and it's because Sony just revealed the free PS4 and PS5 games all subscribers will get for February. When Sony reveals a month's PlayStation Plus lineup, it only trends on Twitter for one of two reasons: it's a horrible month or an incredible month. Thankfully, the days of horrible PlayStation Plus lineup are increasingly rare, and for February, Sony is not only offering up a great selection of games, but one of the best lineups in the service's history.
As announced last year, for February, PlayStation Plus will get Destruction AllStars, a brand new PS5 game from PlayStation Studios and developer Lucid Games. Not only is Destruction AllStars a PS5 exclusive, but it will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on day one of its release.
Adding to this, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also look forward to Control, or more specifically, Control Ultimate Edition, which comes with both of the game's expansion packs. Control, from Remedy, is widely held not as just one of the best games of 2019, but one of the better games of last generation, so its inclusion is significant for obvious reasons.
Lastly, PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to Concrete Genie, another 2019 game, and another PlayStation exclusive that was developed by Pixel Opus and published by Sony.
As alluded to, "PS Plus" quickly began to trend on Twitter as subscribers flooded the social media platform with their shock and delight.
PlayStation Plus Is Back, Baby!
Absolute banger of a month. PS Plus is back! (After what felt like a lull before the PS5 launched.) https://t.co/QZ4GG2I7A0— Joseph Yaden (@JosephYaden) January 27, 2021
Stellar Month
Holy shit....
This is a STELLAR month for PS Plus!!! pic.twitter.com/06KMnicEGj— Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) January 27, 2021
DAMN
DAMN that’s a fantastic PS Plus lineup.
A brand new PS5 exclusive, my 2019 game of the year, and one of the most heartwarming games I played over the last couple years.
Really looking forward to Destruction AllStars, and everyone should grab Control and Concrete Genie. https://t.co/SBbzCm8h4j— Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) January 27, 2021
Insane Lineup
WHAT AN INSANE LINEUP!! 😳
Concrete genie is an underrated GEM imo. Control is super good too! 👌🏻 https://t.co/PzsZqnmU4s— 🎮 Immortals Coco Rising 🎮 (@CocoMuir_) January 27, 2021
Bang for Your Buck Right There
Honestly, this might be 'the most bang for your buck' month in PS Plus history. Props to Sony. https://t.co/VfgSoLXT4B— Xel (@ThisIsXel) January 27, 2021
That's Right, Dude
Dude, this is a great month. https://t.co/tXBC3E3BDv— Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) January 27, 2021
Fire
The PlayStation Plus games for February are fire. Control is the Ultimate Edition so it is the PS5 upgrade with all the DLC and Destruction All Stars is honestly looking kinda decent. pic.twitter.com/uxef9o40aC— DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) January 27, 2021
February's PlayStation Plus Lineup Needs a Warning
I choked on my muffin when I saw Control Ultimate Edition would be free next month for PS Plus users.— Taylor Lyles (@TayNixster) January 27, 2021
Sony Is Killing It
Oh wow PS+ for February is awesome
Destruction All-Stars - Brand new PS5 game
Control Ultimate Edition - An absolutely incredible game with all DLC included
Concrete Genie - A cool creative 1st party PlayStation title
Sony's been killing it with PS+ lately pic.twitter.com/dvHKfKDdzm— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 27, 2021
Best Lineup Ever?
This might be PS Plus' best lineup ever https://t.co/pdBU7sBc9P— Tom Caswell (@GreatBriTom) January 27, 2021