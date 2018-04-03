PlayStation Plus Free Games For April Now Available

A new month is here which means a new month for free gaming glory. For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles come available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active.

Last month we saw a pretty epic deal with both Bloodborne and Ratchet and Clank offered for free, this month offers a different experience but definitely one still worth looking into. Mad Max fans will be especially excited, as well as PlayStation 3 and Vita players as well.

In case you missed our original announcement about the free games for April, here’s the lowdown on what’s available now:

PlayStation 4

Mad Max

“Become Mad Max, the lone warrior in a savage post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. In this action-packed, open world, third person action game, you must fight to stay alive in The Wasteland, using brutal on-ground and vehicular against vicious gangs of bandits. A reluctant hero with an instinct for survival, Max wants nothing more than to leave the madness behind and find solace in the storied “Plains ofm Silence.” Players are challenged with treacherous missions as they scavenge the dangerous landscape for supplies to build the ultimate combat vehicle.”

Trackmania Turbo

4 Environments, 4 Kinds of Gameplay – Defy gravity, race indoors, jump through hills, or drift your way through narrow tracks

Campaign Mode – Test your skills, win medals, unlock up to 200 unique tracks in over 5 difficulty levels, and progress in worldwide rankings

Double Driver – Experience a fun and innovative twist on multiplayer! Team up with a friend and coordinate to control the speed and direction of the same car

Track Builder – Play, design, or easily generate crazy tracks that can be shared to challenge other players in the community

PlayStation 3

In Space we Brawl

In Space We Brawl is a frantic couch twin-stick shooter in which you challenge friends in fast-paced space battles for up to 4 players.



Choose a spaceship and a weapon: there are more than 100 available combinations! Will you humiliate your friends with a fast ship? Or will you choose shields and armor instead? Prove your skill with laser cannons and plasma swords, flame launchers, guided missiles…

Toy Home

Toy Home is an exciting toy car racing game where your house becomes the racetrack. Weave between other toys strewn across a bedroom floor, hurtle across kitchen tables, dodge toy soldiers and zoom along model railway tracks in moonlit playrooms. The aim of the game is to collect coins, discover hidden medals and hit every checkpoint before the time runs out – and there are bonus points available for every jump, smash and flip you make. Toy Home is manic, miniature racing fun!

PlayStation Vita

99 Vidas

’99Vidas’ is a brawler set in a contemporary world, but that pays tribute to both the classic and the new in the gaming industry. Brought to you in 16-bit pixelated glory, chock-full of references to not only gaming but also 80’s and 90’s pop culture. ’99Vidas’ takes full advantage modern era gameplay mechanics, making it the best of both worlds.

Q*Bert Rebooted

One of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful arcade games of the 1980s is back in its classic pixel perfect 2D form, and a re-imagined Rebooted version with state of the art 3D game-play and graphics that remain faithful to the original concept. Now optimized for PS3, PS4 and ‘PS VITA’, both versions are exciting twitch games requiring keen puzzle solving skills and logic.