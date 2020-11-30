Last Chance for November's Free PlayStation Plus Games

✖

December is nearly here, and with it comes the monthly rotation of free PlayStation Plus video games! Starting tomorrow, Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4 will all be free to claim for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and that means today is your last chance to grab two of November's offerings -- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- before they are gone.

Notably, Bugsnax will remain free through January 4th. That means there will actually be four different video games available as part of December's traditional offerings, and that's not counting the PlayStation Plus Collection on PlayStation 5. The two aforementioned November titles should be available until early tomorrow morning, so there are still several hours to claim them. And as a reminder, you don't need to download them! You just need to claim them via PlayStation's digital store in order for them to remain in your library so long as you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

PS Plus members, this is your last chance to download Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition with your membership! Snag 'em here before they disappear: https://t.co/10OSA89gaN pic.twitter.com/LjkraB2gTq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 29, 2020

As noted above, the two November titles Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War will disappear from the lineup starting tomorrow. Bugsnax, however, will remain free through December. December's new PlayStation Plus offerings, Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4 will be available starting tomorrow, December 1st, and last through January 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about December's free PlayStation Plus video games? Are you excited for any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!