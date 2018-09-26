Free PlayStation Plus Games for October Revealed

Sony revealed the free PlayStation games that PlayStation Plus users will get in October with a perfect game to get people in the Halloween spirit and several supporting titles.

Headlining the free PlayStation Plus games for October is Friday the 13th: The Game, an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits several Counselors against one player playing as Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees. Despite a tumultuous start, the game now has dedicated servers and is ready to be enjoyed without the threat of salty players abandoning a game and forcing the whole lobby to ditch the match with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aside from the horror game that now appears to have been taken over by a developer other than Gun Media, five other games will be free in October for those who have PlayStation Plus. Each of those games along with a trailer and what they’re all about can be seen below, one of which is showcased in the above trailer.

Laser League

Combining deadly neon lights and a variety of classes with different abilities the flashy game, Laser League is a free game in October that also just recently had its development shifted to another company.

“An all new multiplayer experience – easy to pick up, but near impossible to put down, Laser League starts as a simple test of your reflexes, but soon becomes a strategic showdown with deep team tactics,” Sony’s game description reads. “Combine your class abilities, dominate the pitch, eliminate your opponents and claim your place on the podium.”

Master Reboot

Master Reboot, a PlayStation 3 game available on the PlayStation Network, puts players in a first-person experience with bright and dark colors as players go through their character’s memories and past experiences.

“Master Reboot is a haunting first person sci-fi adventure game set inside the Soul Cloud,” Sony says. “It’s an exploration game with action and puzzle elements set across unique dream like world. The game features a distinctive visual style, intriguing story-line, psychological adventure-game action and a dynamic atmospheric soundtrack. Get prepared for upload……Where am I?…..Who am I?……It’s time to piece your life……and death back together.”

The Bridge

Another PlayStation 3 game that’s available a Cross Buy with PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, The Bridge is a puzzler with a distinct style.

“The Bridge is a 2D logic puzzle game that forces the player to reevaluate their preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher,” Sony said. “Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave the player with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.”

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution

A PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita game that puts players in control of a well-armed chicken, this game supports multiplayer so up to four different PlayStation Plus friends can all participate together.

“This Story Tastes nothing like chicken! – Step into the webbed feet of ‘Hardboiled Chicken’, the series’ undeniably plucky superchicken secret agent and venture into the game’s full Story Mode campaign,” Sony said. “Thanks to the return of the evil penguin despot, iL Putzki, Hardboiled must hunt down and eliminate him once and for all using jetpacks, new guns, disguises and skills only fit for the Bond of super-chicken agents.”

2064 Read Only Memories

A PlayStation Vita game that doubles as a Cross Buy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation’s last free game for October is 2064 Read Only Memories, a game that sees players controlling a journalist who’s looking to get to the bottom of a conspiracy.

“2064: Read Only Memories is a cyberpunk thriller that merges classic adventure gaming with ultramodern storytelling,” Sony said. “A struggling journalist turns reluctant detective, teaming up with the world’s first sapient machine. Together they will uncover a shocking conspiracy that could shake the foundations of Neo-San Francisco.”