Free PlayStation Plus PS4 Games for August Now Available

August’s free PlayStation Plus PS4 games are now available to download, and unlike some other months, you’re going to want to download both titles this month if you don’t already have them in your library. For those that missed it: this month PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4 completely on the house. Previously, the games were unavailable to download, but now PlayStation Plus subscribers can nab them for free.

WipeOut Omega Collection released back in 2016 and features three games from the series and from PlayStation’s past redone for modern consoles. As you may know, arcadey combat racers like this aren’t that common anymore, meaning this collection is still one of the best things you’ll find if you’re looking for an arcadey racer on PS4. And given that it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a new WipEout anytime soon, it’s probably all you’re going to get for awhile.

“A name synonymous with PlayStation, WipEout is the rapid combat racer that defies gravity and defines generations,” reads an official pitch. “Known for its blistering speed, iconic music and pure multiplayer mayhem, WipEout has starred on every PlayStation format since 1995 – and is now set to rip through the air on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Featuring all the content from WipEout HD, Fury, and 2048, WipEout Omega Collection packs in 26 reversible circuits, 46 unique ships, a ton of game modes and some new and classic music tracks. It’s time for WipEout veterans to come out of retirement and new pilots to make their debut.”

Meanwhile, Sniper Elite 4 released back in 2017, and is the newest mainline entry in the series, and perhaps the best installment in it yet. Unlike WipEout, there’s plenty more Sniper Elite coming in the future. That said, if you’re itching for some of its unique gameplay, then Sniper Elite 4 is more than serviceable.

“Discover unrivalled sniping freedom in the largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built,” adds an official pitch. “Experience tactical third-person combat, gameplay choice and epic longshots across gigantic levels as you liberate wartime Italy from the grip of Fascism. Set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor, Sniper Elite 4 transports players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to ancient forests, mountain valleys and colossal Nazi megastructures. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun.”

You can find download links for WipEout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4, here and here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be downloading this month’s games?