New PlayStation Plus Free Games Now Available on PS4

November's free PlayStation Plus PS4 games are now available via Sony and the PlayStation Store, or at least some of them. For the month of November, Sony is giving PlayStation Plus subscribers three free games: two PS4 games and one PS5 game. Of course, November's free PS5 game won't be available until the PS5 is available in two weeks. However, in the meantime, Sony has made the month's two free PS4 games available to download.

As of today, November 3, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download both Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for free. The former released back in October 2017 via WB Games and Monolith Productions as a sequel to the award-winning Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, which hit three years prior in 2014. Meanwhile, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, includes the original game, plus all four content packs released after launch. The original game also released in 2017, and is not only one of the highest-rated games of 2017, but of the generation.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War: "Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition: "Descend into the world of Hollow Knight! The award-winning action adventure of insects and heroes. Explore twisting caverns, ancient cities, and deadly wastes. Battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Uncover ancient history and solve the mysteries buried at the kingdom's heart."

As always, these games are only free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, once downloaded, they are yours to keep and play whenever you want as much as you want as long as you maintain an active subscription. If your subscription lapses, so will your access to all games downloaded via PS Plus, and you won't be able to access these games again until you subscribe back up.

