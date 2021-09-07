New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available

✖

The latest batch of PlayStation Plus free games is now available as the September 2021 offerings have rotated in for the subscription service. More specifically, the new PlayStation Plus titles available for the month are Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. The first of those, Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, is for the PlayStation 5 while both Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds are for PlayStation 4. They are available as of now and will be through October 4th.

The usual caveats for free PlayStation Plus video games all apply to the new titles. They are only available to claim for a limited time, and even then only by current PlayStation Plus subscribers. They are for the specific platforms listed, though most PS4 titles can be played via backwards compatibility on the PS5. Subscribers that let their subscription lapse will lose access to any of the previously claimed PlayStation Plus titles, but should they resubscribe in the future, they will regain the ability to access them. PlayStation Plus titles claimed in this essentially remain a part of any subscriber's library indefinitely regardless of their subscription status.

As noted above, September 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are now available and will be so through October 4th. Also as noted, the former is for PS5 while the latter two are for PS4. At this point, it remains unclear what PlayStation might offer for PlayStation Plus in October 2021, but it might be worth noting that both FIFA 22 and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania release early enough in the month that one of them could potentially be part of it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about September 2021's free PlayStation Plus video games? Are you happy about the current way in which PlayStation Plus operates?