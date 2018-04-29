Sony Offers Free Netflix With PlayStation Plus in Select Countries

Sony is offering a special promotion that gives three free months of Neflix to those who purchase 12 months of PlayStation Plus, though the offer is only available to select countries.

In order to access the deal, PlayStation owners who have their email addresses registered with Sony may receive an email explaining the details of the promotion. Sony explained the terms of the promotion through a “Terms and Conditions” section on its site.

“User must have received an email from the Promoter informing them of the promotion (the ‘Promotion Email’). Note: only users selected by the Promoter and who have opted in to receive promotional/marketing communications from the Promoter will be eligible).”

The offer that includes the three months of free Netflix will be featured as a new 12-month PlayStation Plus membership product in the PlayStation Store, though it’ll only be accessible through a link that’s included in the email Sony sends out. Sony began the promotion on April 23 and has scheduled it to end on May 4, so there’s still time to take advantage of the offer and get your free months if you receive an email extending the offer to you.

Of course, to receive the offer, you’ll have to be located in one of the countries where the offer is available. Sony provided a list of countries found below that include many throughout Europe, though the United States doesn’t appear to be included in the list of eligible countries.

“Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom.”

The free months of Netflix’s subscription service don’t have to be activated right away, but those who participate in the offer won’t be able to hold onto the deal forever. The Terms and Conditions of the promotion say that the Netflix offer expires on Sept. 30, so PlayStation Plus and Netflix subscribers have until then to redeem the offer and get their three free months.

Sony’s details regarding the Netflix and PlayStation Plus subscription provide more info on the restrictions and other guidelines in place for the offer as well as the steps players should take to redeem their offer. The full details on the promotion can be seen here.