Some PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Getting Free Netflix

If you’ve got a PlayStation Plus membership, you might want to check those emails because Sony is sending out three months of free Netflix to select members.

With the subject line “A Netflix gift for you,” PlayStation Plus subscribers are finding a three-subscription to the television and movie streaming service courtesy of the team over at Sony. Tis the season – and apparently early – because PlayStation fans are reporting getting these emails starting now!

Sony sending emails for 3 months of Netflix to PS+ subscribers with subject line “A Netflix gift for you” pic.twitter.com/zwPr6ELodr — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 12, 2018

Good Guy Wario also added additional information, including how much the credit is good for, what the legal small print says, and how to check to see if you were one of the lucky receipients of this gift:

Netflix PS+ offer seems to be targeted, you can enter your email here and check to see if you’re one of the lucky few: //t.co/l9LFOvxpPx //t.co/wEYze1z8BH — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 12, 2018

Redeeming the Netflix code applies a $32.97 credit pic.twitter.com/8UfIsplDsi — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 12, 2018

According to the email posted, the ‘gift’ is good until November 30, 2018 so check those junk folders too so you don’t miss out.

It looks like this promotion has only just started but Sony hasn’t made any official announcement regarding their most recent promotion. Still, it’s a pretty sweet deal especially with Winter coming and the television season about to kick it into full gear. What better way to take a break from your favourite games than to have an epic Netflix marathon? Plus, with it getting colder the weather puts an all new spin on “Netflix and chill.”

