PlayStation Plus Membership Won’t Be Needed for GTA 5 and Call of Duty: Vanguard Soon

A new promotion associated with PlayStation Plus will soon allow subscribers to gain access to Grand Theft Auto 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and NBA 2K22 for free for a limited time. This promotion is set to kick off later this weekend and will run for nearly 48 hours in total. And while this might sound like the perfect opportunity to try out each title in question, only the multiplayer component of these games will be available to play for free.

This new event associated with PlayStation Plus was announced by Sony this week. Taking place across Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19, this promotion, which is called the “Free Online Multiplayer Weekend”, will allow subscribers that own GTA 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and NBA 2K22 to try out the multiplayer aspects of these titles for themselves.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1470423275327176708

Perhaps the best thing about this new free weekend is that PS Plus subscribers across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be able to take advantage of the deal. While some PlayStation Plus promotions in the past have only been tied to one console or the other, this is one that Sony is making available for all PS4 and PS5 owners.

Of course, this new PlayStation Plus free trial is coming about in addition to the free games that are already available to download for the month of December 2021. In case you missed it, this month’s lineup of free titles on the service includes Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and LEGO DC Super Villains. All three games are available to add to your own library right now and will continue to be live until January 4.

So what do you think about this new free weekend that Sony is offering for GTA 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and NBA 2K22? Are you going to look to take advantage of this for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.