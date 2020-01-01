Free PlayStation Plus Games for January Have Leaked

We now know which PlayStation games will be free in January for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but it looks like we weren’t supposed to know that just yet. The two games are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator which were confirmed when one of PlayStation’s regional accounts revealed the January titles in the standard PlayStation Plus preview trailer. That video has since been deleted though, so it appears that the announcement was made prematurely.

The video in question can be seen below in case its privacy status changes in the future, though it’s now been set to private after it went up and people took notice of January’s free games. Even though the video was removed, people were quick to capture the announcement in tweets like the one below which shows both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator to be the free January games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS Plus January 2020 Games: Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator https://t.co/09HNXGSNVK pic.twitter.com/eXNsUX9tMJ — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) January 1, 2020

PlayStation’s lineup of free games for January might seem a bit light to PlayStation Plus subscribers who’ve been getting the past few months’ games. Most people who are interested have probably already played Uncharted games once or twice, and Goat Simulator has a pretty niche, weird appeal to it that might not be for everyone. Still, if you consider that the Uncharted collection actually comes with three games inside it, the deal’s not so bad if you’ve been wanted to replay the older games or try them for the first time. It comes with the story modes for Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, the second of which is regarded by many as being one of the best Uncharted games.

“From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system,” a preview of the Nathan Drake Collection read. “Experience one of the most revered game series of all time as you follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.

PlayStation hasn’t officially announced its free games for January yet, but expect to see the trailers and announcements go up for real at some point during the day, and look for these games to be available for free this month.