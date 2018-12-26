Free PlayStation Plus Games for January Revealed

Sony has unveiled the free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers during the month of January with snowboarding and knights filling the month of games.

Revealing the six games that’ll be available in January on Wednesday, Sony released the trailer above that previewed the two headlining games called Steep and Portal Knights. These two PlayStation 4 games and the rest of the free titles that include a mix of PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games will be available on January 1st, Sony said, but they’ll only be free until February 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full list of free PlayStation Plus games for January can be found below along with more information on each game.

Steep

First on the list is Steep, a sports game from Ubisoft that was released in 2016. Snowboarding is the focus, but players can also ski and glide around the mountains using paragliders or wingsuits. The PlayStation Store page for Steep offered more details on the game:

RIDE YOUR WAY -Conquer the world’s most epic mountains on skis, wingsuits, snowboards, and paragliders.

LIVE UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS WITH OTHERS -Ride solo or drop in next to other players to share thrilling, adrenaline-fueled rides.

THE MOUNTAIN IS YOURS TO EXPLORE -Create your own path through a massive open-world, and share your best custom lines with friends.

PUT YOUR SKILLS TO THE TEST -Prove that you’re king of the mountain in unique and spectacular challenges.

SHARE EVERYTHING -Capture your most insane stunts and share via social media.

Portal Knights

The second of the two headliners is Portal Knights, a game that’s much different from Steep. Created by 505 Games, this 2017 game features RPG elements with colorful worlds ripe for harvesting materials from. More of the game’s features are outlined below:

RPG character classes including warrior, ranger and mage.

Tactical action combat.

Epic boss battles.

Travel between randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds.

Meet the colorful inhabitants of the land, complete their quests, and recruit them to your home.

Architect your own island! Create AMAZING structures quickly and easily in Creative Mode!

Mine and gather resources from across the lands to craft your arsenal and supplies.

Build your home with dozens of materials and furnishings.

Join your friends in 4-person cooperative multiplayer and 2 player split screen.

Random Events.

Zone of the Enders HD Edition

Next is Konami’s Zone of the Enders HD Edition, a remastered collection that was released years ago for the PlayStation 3 and is now available as a PlayStation Network game.

“The HD remastering process has made Z.O.E. even more striking, re-igniting the thrills for long-time fans and blowing away those discovering the game for the first time,” the PlayStation Store page for the game reads. “Either way, players will find a combination of hardcore gameplay and compelling story that has become all too rare in this day and age.”

Amplitude

From the makers of the Rock Band series comes Amplitude, the PlayStation 3 game that’s also available for free in January through the PlayStation Network. Amplitude players take control of a sci-fi vessel and blast their way through different music tracks in a single-player experience, but there’s also a multiplayer component that supports up to four players.

“Amplitude features a single player campaign presented as a 15-song sci-fi concept album with a narrative that surfaces through the game’s visuals, music, and lyrics,” the PlayStation Store said. “Take a trip through the expansive human mind as you seek to awaken your comatose patient and expand her perceptions.”

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion

The single-player game Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion is the second-to-last free PlayStation Plus game in January. Described in the PlayStation Store as “an intense action role playing game, the game is filled with a variety of weapons and choices to be made.

“Travel through a ravaged continent with Legatus Laendur and rally support to take back what the empire took from you,” the store description read. “Explore gorgeous, hand drawn lands inhabited by rival soldiers and savage manticores. Fight enemy hordes with a team of living weapons and master devastating combo attacks to defeat challenging bosses with Fallen Legion’s deep combat system. Rule your empire between fierce battles, make difficult decisions, and witness the consequences of your choices. Will you side with a barbaric general for a defense buff or execute soldiers threatening to mutiny to revive one of your characters?”

Super Mutant Alien Assault

The final game in January’s free PlayStation Plus lineup is Super Mutant Alien Assault, a game where players fight through single-screen levels to blast aliens before they become too powerful.

“Three fleets of spaceships flee a doomed Earth carrying the last humans in cryostasis,” the PlayStation Store said about the game. “Pursued by aliens, it’s up to the lowly security droids to save humanity. Taking up arms solo or with a friend, you must dance with death in a brutal and addictive arcade platformer shooter inspired by Super Crate Box and stuffed to the brim with unlockables.”