Free PlayStation Plus Game for July 2021 Seemingly Leaked

A free PlayStation Plus game coming to PS4 and PS5 users for the month of July has seemingly leaked. Before E3, a leaker claimed that A Plague Tale: Innocence was getting a next-gen remaster. At the time of this claim, there was no word of this happening. However, the remaster has since been announced. This wasn't the only thing leaker claimed though. They also claimed the remaster would be one of July's free PlayStation Plus games. Now, this hasn't been confirmed, but now that the other half of the leak has come true, many are reexamining the leak and this second claim. Of course, the remaster being announced doesn't confirm it's one of next month's free PlayStation Plus games, but it does suggest that is what's in the pipeline.

Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, this leak doesn't have much consequence, as this would be the free PS5 game for the month. Right now, there's been no word of what the PS4 games are, but this could change soon given that the past two months the next month's free games have leaked early.

As for the game itself, A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted back in 2019 via publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio. Lauded as one of the best games of the year, and one of the best stories of the year, it will be more than a great addition to the library of PlayStation Plus subscribers. Meanwhile, the PS5 version in particular will include 4k at 60 frames per second, plus 3D audio support.

"Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history," reads an official pitch of the game. "Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world."

