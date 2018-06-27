PlayStation Plus Free Games Lineup for July Revealed

A new month is almost here which means a new month for free gaming glory. For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles come available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active.

Just like every month, there are a few different options for players to enjoy, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita titles. One of next month’s titles in particular comes at the perfect time with the same studio’s recent release of Detroit Become Human being such a hit!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s get started on what games players can dive right into when July rolls around, starting with the PlayStation 4.

Heavy Rain

“Experience a gripping psychological thriller filled with innumerable twists and turns. Spanning four days of mystery and suspense, the hunt is on for a murderer known only as the Origami Killer – named after his macabre calling card of leaving behind folded paper shapes at crime scenes. Four characters, each following their own leads and with their own motives, must take part in a desperate attempt to prevent the killer from claiming a new victim.



You need to think fast and act even faster, as every choice and move you make can result in dramatic, game-changing consequences – and even determine who lives… and who dies.”

Absolver

“Absolver is an online multiplayer combat experience where players are placed behind the mask of a Prospect by the ever-present Guides, the new rulers of the fallen Adal Empire that will determine your worth in joining their elite corps of enforcers. Prospects will wander forsaken lands, encountering others to learn new combat skills, acquire weapons and armor, and engage in solo duels and intense three-on-three battles.



Players will define their Prospect’s approach by picking a combat style, a weapon of choice, and arranging attacks in their Combat Deck to design their unique and personal attack flow. Through battle with opponents, sparing with friends, and even taking on a mentor players will expand their knowledge and mastery of combat with new moves, weapons, and armor on their journey to Absolution. Gameplay modes include solo play, online cooperative modes, and online versus modes. “

PlayStation 3 Games:

Rayman 3

Embark on a fantastic and humorous journey with Rayman and Globox to save the Crossroad of Dreams.



Masterfully enhanced with eye-popping high definition visuals and sounds, Rayman 3 HD is the definitive version of the Rayman classic “Rayman 3 Hoodlum’s Havoc” and a must-play for all Rayman fans and platform adventure game enthusiasts.



-15-20 hours of gameplay



-Gorgeous high definition graphics and remastered audio



-Awesome weapons and power-ups



-Mini games galore



-Leaderboards and rankings

Deception VI: The Nightmare Princess

Unleash your inner evil! The Nightmare Princess, Velguirie, uses her kicks and spins in her own quest to revive the Devil by trapping humans. Set over 180 traps in a variety of locales, including all new modern stages!



– New stages: gym, hospital, and park!

– New Quest Mode: Discover the story of Velguirie, the Nightmare Princess

– Enemy Edit to create your own sacrifices

– All of the content of Deception IV: Blood Ties

PlayStation Vita Games and a Special Deal for PlayStation Now

There are also two different PlayStation 3 titles and two different PlayStation Vita titles, so there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy:

The PlayStation Blog also boasted a sweet new deal on their PlayStation Now service:

“As if that wasn’t enough gaming goodness, we also have an extra special PlayStation Now promotion running for a limited time, exclusively for Plus members. Between now and September 25, PS Plus members who join PS Now–or extend their current paid subscription–will get 3 months of PS Now access for just $29.99 (normal price for 3 months–$44.99). This PS Plus-exclusive discount will let you play PS Now’s collection of 650+ PS4, PS3, and PS2 games for one low price.”

Happy gaming!