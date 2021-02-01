PlayStation Plus: Last Call for January 2021's Free Games

✖

A new month has arrived, and that means that PlayStation Plus will be getting three new games, starting tomorrow: Control Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie. PlayStation fans still have a little bit of time left to snag January's offerings, which include Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall. In order to remind fans, PlayStation has released an all-new trailer, showing off clips from the three games. PlayStation Plus subscribers that download these three games before the cut-off will be able to keep them as part of their collection as long as they remain subscribed to the service.

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

⏳The time to grab January's PlayStation Plus lineup is almost over: https://t.co/r95sX9jAPX pic.twitter.com/1sMP2LbJ5V — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2021

While all three options have something different to offer, PlayStation 5 owners might want to check out Maneater. The Shark RPG received a free next-gen upgrade for the system last year, and more DLC news should be revealed sometime in the near future. Developer Tripwire Interactive has remained quiet on what fans will be able to expect from the new content, but players that enjoy the game on PlayStation Plus will definitely want to keep an eye on what comes next!

Of course, Shadow of the Tomb Raider should also prove exciting for fans of Lara Croft. Square Enix will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise throughout 2021, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a new game announced this year. Before any such announcement is made, fans might want to take the opportunity to get caught up on the franchise's latest offering!

For those unfamiliar with PlayStation Plus, a 12-month subscription for the program can be purchased for $59.99. Other tier options are also available, but the 12-month subscription offers players the best possible price for the program. Each month, fans are treated to multiple free games, as well as discounts, and the ability to play online multiplayer games. The service's $60 price point amounts to about the cost of a single game, so subscribers get a pretty good amount of content for the cost. It's a great way to discover a potential new favorite!

Have you downloaded this month's PlayStation Plus offerings? Which of February's offerings are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!