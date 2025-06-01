One of 2025’s Best Games Can Now Be Played for Free With PS Plus

One of 2025’s very best PS5 games can now be played for free with a PS Plus Premium subscription. Unfortunately, those with a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscription will not be able to enjoy this new, limited time offer. More than this the free offer does not include the full PS5 game, but rather is limited to fours with the PS5 game. And considering the PS5 game in question can be up to 130 hours long, four hours isn’t exactly a very long time with the game. That said, it is a free four hours, and provides a good taste of the game and whether it is worth a purchase.

The PS5 game in question is none other than Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of 2025’s best-selling games and one of its Game of the Year contenders so far. To this end, it sold two million copies in its first two weeks and boasts an 89 on Metacritic. If you aren’t one of the few million who have played the game you can now give it a try for free.

Developed by Czech Republic studio Warhose Studios and published by Deep Silver, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an open-world RPG and the sequel to 2018’s Kingdom Come Deliverance. And as noted, a completionist run can take up to 130 hours. Meanwhile, just to mainline the game takes 50 to 55 hours. Those that want to complete the story and experience the main side content will need more like 100 hours with the RPG. No matter how you play Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, it will take a while to see from start to finish. And normally to try this content you need to fork over $69.99.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, ‘from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings’, as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.”

How long this trial is going to be available for, we don’t know. All we know it was released this week and it is exclusive to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of Sony’s subscription service.

