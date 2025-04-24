PS Plus Users Losing 22 Free Games (Including PlayStation Exclusives)

PlayStation Plus subscribers — or more specifically, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers — are losing free access to 22 different PS4 and PS5 games. Those with the standard PS Plus Essential subscription, meanwhile, don’t have anything to worry about because they don’t have access to these libraries to begin with. Included in this round of PlayStation Plus departure are notably three different PlayStation exclusives, which is odd. PlayStation owns these games, so it doesn’t have to pay anyone to keep them available via PS Plus, yet here they are leaving. This is different, for example, than how Xbox Game Pass works, which typically retains its Xbox-made games perpetually.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These PlayStation exclusives leaving PlayStation Plus sometime in May 2025 are Infamous: Second Son, Resistance: Fall of Man, and Resistance 2. This trio of PlayStation exclusives will be joined by the following games: Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Before Your Eyes, Enter the Gungeon, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Ghostrunner, Grand Theft Auto V, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month, MotoGP 24, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Payday 2, Portal Knights, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Synth Riders, The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game, The Sims 4: Island Living, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Payback Edition, and Walkabout Mini Golf.

When or if any of these games will return to PS Plus in the future, it is possible, but there is no guarantee it will happen. In fact, most of these games almost certainly will not return, and when they do, there will be a considerable gap in time between this departure and this hypothetical return, or at least that is what history suggests.

Meanwhile, what the exact date is that these PS Plus free games will become unavailable to subscribers on PS4 and PS5, we also do not know, but typically PS Plus games depart PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in and around the middle of any given month.

If Sony provides any more information on why, specifically, the aforementioned trio of PlayStation exclusives are leaving, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it pertains to PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium — click here.