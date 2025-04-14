PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have Waited Nearly 800 Days For New Free Game

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium are set to get a major free game this week. This new free PS Plus game is arguably the biggest addition of the year. Suffice to say, some PlayStation Plus subscribers are excited. To this end, one of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page currently is a post remarking how one subscriber has been waiting nearly 800 days for this game to be added, praying every month. In the comment section, they note they did not have enough money to justify a full purchase of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve waited around 799 days since the release of Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 and prayed almost every month for it to come to PS Plus,” reads the post in question. “Now my wish has come true and I can’t wait for a few hours to play this game. I love PS Plus. Without this service I don’t think I would have a chance to play the game. I’m a big fan of Harry Potter, I’ve read every book and watched every film.”

Considering the popularity of the post, this PlayStation Plus subscriber is not alone. Meanwhile, some have pointed out the game has regularly gone on sale, and thus been available on PS4 and PS5 for as cheap as $15, which is how much one month of PS Plus Extra. And this is true. That said, if you are tight on money it is hard to justify cancelling a subscription that gives you access to hundreds of games just to save said money and buy one single game.

How long Hogwarts Legacy will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium once it is added tomorrow, August 15, remains to be seen. Whatever the case, there will be plenty of time to check it out in its entirety though.

Play video

Meanwhile, it is important to note that while starting tomorrow Hogwarts Legacy will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the same can not be said of PS Plus Essential, the base tier of the subscription service. There’s nothing stopping it from being a PS Plus Essential game in the future, but it won’t happen tomorrow. And if it ever does happen, it will probably be as sales of the game have slowed down completely and/or closer to the release of the sequel.

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the Sony subscription service — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.