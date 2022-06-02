As recently announced by PlayStation, the new PlayStation State of Play is officially set to take place today, June 2nd. The event is expected to include a number of different announcements for upcoming PlayStation titles. In order to have everything in one place, here’s everything you need to know about the new State of Play like when it is, how to watch, and what exactly to expect.

When Is the PlayStation State of Play and How to Watch

The PlayStation State of Play today is set to kick off at 6PM ET/3PM PT. It will, as typical, stream on both the official PlayStation Twitch channel in addition to PlayStation’s official YouTube channel. For ease of access, the YouTube stream for the new PlayStation State of Play is embedded below, and it should begin playing at the appropriate time. That said, Twitch is often slightly ahead when it comes to these livestreamed events, so if you’re looking to get the information as fast as possible that might be your best bet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Expect From the PlayStation State of Play

While the exact lineup of what will appear during today’s State of Play has not been announced, there are a few important details to consider that are already known. For example, the event will include roughly 30 minutes of announcements and updates about all things PlayStation with some third-party partner reveals and information about upcoming PlayStation VR2 video games.

Given the length and description of the State of Play, it sounds as if just about anything is possible. That said, this seems like the opportune moment to have new information about Final Fantasy XVI, for example, as it is known that a new trailer is ready to go. PlayStation itself has also already indicated that the PlayStation VR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain will make an appearance. Whether bigger first-party titles like God of War Ragnarok could make an appearance is currently unclear, but not outside the realm of possibility.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1530187216026206209

As noted above, today’s PlayStation State of Play is specifically set to take place at 6PM ET/3PM PT. It will run for roughly 30 minutes with a specific focus on titles in development by third-party partners as well as games for the PlayStation VR2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation more generally right here.

What do you think that PlayStation will showcase today during the State of Play? Any specific video games you hope to hear more about? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!