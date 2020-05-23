PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for June 2020

✖

It's almost June, which means any day now PlayStation will reveal the free PS4 games PlayStation Plus subscribers will get for the summer month. And after a disappointing offering in May, we expect Sony to bounce back with a solid lineup of games. However, Sony also has The Last of Us Part II releasing in June, which means we probably won't be getting any huge PlayStation exclusives. After all, you don't want to distract PlayStation gamers ahead of what will be the PS4's biggest release yet. Further, June is also a busy month, peppered with not only multiple gaming events, but the reveal of next-gen games, and probably the reveal of the PS5 as well.

As always, nobody knows what will be on offer next month. We could get God of War and The Witcher 3, or we could two or three dogfood games. That said, below you will find three games we think could be on the menu for next month. However, it's important to note that these are nothing more than mere predictions based on simple observation and knowledge of the industry. Chances are not a single one of these games will be offered, but that's just the unfortunate reality of math.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy:

The Last of Us Part II is releasing soon, and what better way to prime PlayStation players for the Naughty Dog experience than by giving them the studio's most recent game? PlayStation has already given away The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, so The Lost Legacy is all they have left to offer. Being a standalone expansion, the game is a bit on the shorter side, which means it should serve as an excellent Naughty Dog entree ahead of Naughty Dog's new main course. Plus, Sony owns the game, which means it costs the studio nothing to make it free.

Burnout Paradise Remastered:

Burnout Paradise Remastered is hitting Nintendo Switch in June, which means buzz for the game will probably be at its highest point since launch. In other words, it's a perfect time to capitalize on the hype and make it a free PlayStation Plus game. Due to the pandemic, a lot of people are home with nothing to do. Not only does Burnout Paradise Remastered offer a lot of replayability and pure enjoyment, but it's a pretty accessible game. Further, the game is regularly on sale for as little as $5, which means it shouldn't hurt Sony's wallet that much to convince EA to make it free at this point.

Little Town Hero:

After a brief period of Nintendo Switch exclusivity, Little Town Hero from renowned developer Game Freak is hitting PS4. It's not often Sony will offer a brand new release as part of the PlayStation Plus free game offer, but PlayStation fans always appreciate the gesture when it happens. In terms of new releases in June that Sony could reasonably splash some cash to make free, Little Town Hero fits the bill the best. Not only is it far from a blockbuster release, but it has seemingly struggled to make an impact commercially. In other words, we wouldn't be surprised if Game Freak was willing to take some confirmed cash upfront.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.