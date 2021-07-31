PlayStation Players Are Running Out of Time to Download These Free Games

✖

PlayStation players are running out of time to download a foursome of free games. For the month of July, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 got A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. All four of these games are free, to subscribers, but only until August 2. After this, they will be replaced with new free games. In other words, you're running out of time to download these titles.

The most prominent of these games is only available to PS5 users, and that's A Plague Tale: Innocence, an action-adventure game with both stealth and horror elements that was released back in 2019 via developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive. Upon release, it proved to be a sleeper hit and one of the best games of the year.

The next most notable game Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, which is for PS4 users only. While it's a few installments old, it was only released in 2018 via Treyarch and Activision. Obviously, it needs no introduction.

The third most noteworthy game is Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, an enhanced remake of Virtua Fighter 5 -- from Sega -- that just released in June. This is another freebie available for just PS4 users.

The last free game leaving soon is WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which was released last year via developer Saber Interactive and publisher 2K.

As noted, all of these games are only free if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. If you're not a subscriber, all four of these games are their normal prices. That said, it's not too late to subscribe up and get these freebies.

Once downloaded, each and every game is yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want. However, this is only true as long as you remain a subscriber. If you dump the service or if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to all games downloaded for free with it until you subscribe back up.

For more coverage on PlayStation Plus, PS4, PS5, and all things PlayStation, click here or check out the relevant links right below: