PlayStation Plus Will No Longer Offer Free PS3, PS Vita Games

[Update] Sony has clarified that PlayStation Plus will offer 2 free PS4 games and nothing else each month starting in March.

Original story:

PlayStation Plus is a fantastic way for members of the program to get a couple of free titles a month across several different platforms. Before now, players used to be receive a little bit from the PlayStation 4, PS3, and PS Vita pot but it looks like that’s about to change with a recent policy update from Sony.

According to a recent statement made by Sony:

“We also have an important service update. Starting next year on March 8, 2019, the PS Plus monthly games lineup will focus on PS4 titles and no longer include PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles. This won’t affect any games you’ve already downloaded, or will download, prior to March 8, 2019. Those games will still be part of your PS Plus games library as long as you remain a member. Your game saves and other benefits of PS Plus will also remain the same – the only change is that no new PS3 and PS Vita games will be added to the PS Plus monthly games lineup beyond March 8, 2019.”

This decision was carefully made after noticing a huge increase in PS4 players and a massive decrease on older platforms. Makes sense with support for last generation dropping off and the incredible wave of new titles to hit and are slated for future release. The launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro also gave many gamers the incentive to drop the last generation, making the goal for older titles less and less relevant as time goes on.

Sony assured fans in their statement that they are committed to providing an outstanding experience for PS4 players and that the drop of older titles won’t affect the way the rest of the membership runs.

This move makes sense, especially when comparing it to the Microsoft equivalent. Yes, Xbox Games With Gold includes 360 titles, but they are all backwards compatible. That makers them still relevant to this generation’s library. Though Sony does also offer ways to play older titles for an additional cost, it’s not quite the same as the Xbox camp. This move puts the focus on where the majority of gamers are, and that’s with the PlayStation 4.