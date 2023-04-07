New PlayStation Plus Game Comes With a Ton of Free DLC

One of April's free PlayStation Plus games comes with a ton of Free DLC. For the fourth month of 2023, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 have been treated with three different games: Tails of Iron, Meet Your Maker, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. While Meet Your Maker has been getting the most buzz since the games became available earlier this week, going into their release, the headline game was Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which is the game with the free DLC.

As relayed by Wario64 over on Twitter, in addition to the base game, PS Plus users have a wide range of free DLC costumes they can download and rock in the game. These costumes transform Sackboy into characters like Nathan Drake from Uncharted, a Gran Turismo driver, and Atreus from God of War Ragnarok.

Developed by Sumo Digital and published by PlayStation itself, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a spin-off in the LittleBigPlanet series, and unlike the core games in said series, it's a 3D platformer rather than a 2.5D platformer. It was released in October 2022 via the PS4 and PS5, the latter of which it served as a launch game. Last year, this was followed up with a PC port. It's unclear how well the game has sold, but it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 83, depending on the platform.

"Face thrilling, unpredictable challenges as you explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls," reads an official blurb about the game. "Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril – or create teams of two to four adventurers for fun-packed party play as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine. Can you save Craftworld from the dastardly Vex and his nightmarish Topsy Turver device... and become the Knitted Knight of Legend?"

