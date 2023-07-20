PlayStation Plus Subscribers Call New Free Game One of Best of All Time

PlayStation Plus subscribers are calling one of the new PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games one of the best games of all time. Unfortunately, if you're not a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premiums subscriber, which is to say you're subscribed to the standard tier PS Plus Essential, you don't have access to this game. If you are subscribed to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium, it's unclear how long you have access to the game, but it should be, at the very least, a few months. Whatever the case, It Takes Two is currently included for free with a subscription.

The Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2021, It Takes Two was the junior effort from Hazelight Studios, a team that previously gave the world Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. With an 89 on Metacritic, it was one of the highest rated games of its year. Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, users have noted it's "one of the best gaming experiences" they've ever had and that it's "one of the best platformers of all time." Another refers to the game as a "masterpiece."

"Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op," reads an official pitch for the game. "Invite a friend to join for free with Friend's Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship."

For those interested in checking it out, It Takes Two requires two people to play, which can be achieved online or locally. Whatever the case, you can share a free code of the game with someone once you claim the game. And once you boot up the game, it will take you roughly 15 hours to beat.

PlayStation Plus is available in three different forms at three different prices via PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the subscription service -- and for more coverage on all things PlayStatin in general -- click here.