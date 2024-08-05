PlayStation Plus Members Get Bonus Call of Duty Freebies

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with some bonus freebies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Outside of allowing PlayStation users to be able to play multiplayer games online, the other primary perk of PS Plus is its rotation of free games that are released each month. For July, this has included Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. And while many have surely already added these titles to their own library, a new offer can give subscribers some extras for the latest Call of Duty games.

Available for a limited time, PS Plus subscribers can snag the latest Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone. This new pack is specifically tied to Season 5 of the Call of Duty titles, which just began a couple of weeks back. As for what this Combat Pack includes, it gives users a new skin for the Operator Lockpick, two weapon blueprints, one large decal, one sticker, one weapon charm, and an additional emblem. Per usual, the only way to obtain what’s in this Combat Pack is to be a PS Plus member. Otherwise, these items are not available to snag on their own.

You can get a look at these Call of Duty rewards from PS Plus in the trailer here:

This set of Call of Duty items on PS Plus is hitting the service in what should be a major week for the subscription platform. On Tuesday, August 6th, this month’s round of new games on PlayStation Plus will be released by Sony. For August, this group of games includes LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. This group of free titles will then be accessible for a little under a month until September 2nd.

