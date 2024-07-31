PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2024 Announced

Sony has announced its lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in August 2024. Throughout the month of July, PS Plus subscribers have been able to add Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us to their digital PlayStation library at no cost whatsoever. While this lineup was generally well received, the savings that were offered by all of these games becoming free wasn’t that vast. Luckily, for August, Sony is now set to offer a slate of titles that will save PS Plus members substantially more money.

Going live on Tuesday, August 6th, and lasting until September 2nd, all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to snag LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. By far, LEGO Star Wars is the biggest game of the bunch for August as it was only released roughly two years ago. FNAF: Security Breach is also a massive addition as joins PS Plus in tandem with the franchise’s 10th anniversary.

Per usual, all of the games heading to PlayStation Plus in August will be accessible across PS5 and PS4. With LEGO Star Wars and FNAF, in particular, native PS5 versions will be available to download. Ender Lilies, on the other hand, will be playable on PS5 as a forward-compatible PS4 title.

If you want to learn more about this new slate of PS Plus games for August, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

“Play through all nine Skywalker saga films in a game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, a galaxy far, far away has never been more fun!”

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

“Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games loved by millions of players from all over the globe. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new, horrific threats.”

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

“Long ago, in the distant reaches of Land’s End, an unforeseen rainfall transformed all living things into frenzied undead monstrosities known as the Blighted. Faced with a calamity far beyond their understanding, the kingdom fell into ruin with no end to the accursed rain in sight.

Unravel the mystery of the kingdom destroyed by the Rain of Death. Journey through the sprawling and hauntingly beautiful Land’s End, traversing a submerged forest, a sealed-off contaminated underground cavern, and a grand castle. Formidable bosses await that will gladly claim your life given even the slightest chance. Defeat these powerful foes and release them from their unending curse to recruit them as allies. Overcome the challenges before you and search for the truth with powerful knights at your side.”