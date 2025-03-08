PlayStation Plus has nearly 100 secret free downloads that the vast majority of PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no idea about. It is not secret that between PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium, there are hundreds of free games for subscribers to enjoy on both generation of PlayStation consoles. The most expensive of these tiers though, PS Plus Premium, has some extra perks that goes beyond video games and that most subscribers either ignore or don’t know exist in the first place. This includes free movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, PS Plus Premium subscribers via the PlayStation Plus Video Pass currently have 95 free movies they can enjoy as part of their subscription. This list of movies updates the 1st of every month, but right now it is 95 movies strong.

These free movies include: 1941, 21, The 6th Day, Adaptation, Air, American Outlaws, Anonymous, Arena, Assassination Games, Avalon, Bad Country, Band of the Hand, Bel Ami, Big Fish, Blind Fury, Breakout, Grimsby, Carnage, Casualties of War, Coco Before Chanel, H.M.S. Defiant, Desperate Measures, District 9, Double Team, Dragon Wars: D-War, Drunken Master, The Experiment, Feed, A Fighting Man, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, The Final Girls, Flight of Fury, The Foreigner, Funny Lady, Get Low, Ghost Rider, Gladiator, The Guard, Harry Brown, Hook. House of Flying Daggers, I Saw the Light, Idle Hands, Johnny Mnemonic, Junebug, The Juror, Kingsglaive: The Final Fantasy, Kung Fu Hustle, The Lady in the Van, Les Miserables, Little Women, and The Lodger.

The list continues: Maximum Risk, Midnight Express, Missionary Man, Mortal Thoughts, Neil Young Journeys, Never Back Down: No Surrender, Nowhere to Run, Paprika, Predestination, Premium Rush, The Principal, Private Resort, Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous, Redbelt, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Damnation, Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Ride Lonesome, Rise: Blood Hunter, Run Lola Run, Runaway, S.W.A.T: Firefight, The Seventh Sign, Slackers, Snatchers, Space Station 76, Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars, Suspect, Thumbsucker, To Sleep With Anger, U Turn, UFO, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, The Walk, White Nights, The Whole Nine Yards, Wind Chill, Winged Migration, and Wolf.

“Wait. We get free movies also?!? I never knew that,” writes one PlayStation Plus user of the discovery. “The movies selection are actually pretty good,” adds another PS Plus subscriber. “I have watched many of the movies, but sometimes they have a ‘Oh, it has been a while and I want to rewatch it’ movies.

PlayStatin Plus Premium, for those that don’t know, is the the most expensive tier of the subscription service. It is available for $17.99, $49.99, or $159.99 for a one month, three month, and twelve month subscription, respectively.

H/T, Reddit.