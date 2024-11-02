New PlayStation Plus Free Game Impresses Fans: “So Damn Good”

A new and free PlayStation Plus game has been impressing subscribers on PS5 since it was added back in October. The free PS Plus game in question is limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, leaving PS Plus Essential subscribers out in the cold. That said, judging by the reviews the game is getting from PS Plus subscribers over on Reddit, it may be worth upgrading to PS Plus Extra just to play the game.

The mystery game, an action RPG, was released back in April of last year by developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver, but it didn’t come to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium until last month. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 73 to 76, but it appears these scores may underrate the game, at least as far as PS Plus subscribers are concerned.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Dead Island 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island. And according to PS Plus subscribers a “damn good” game.”

“Dead Island 2 is so damn good. Playstation Plus made a great decision by bringing it in,” reads one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page this week.”

Of course, in isolation this post isn’t that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post and the comment section it created suggests this is not an isolated take.

“It’s on Game Pass too. Me and my friend have been playing through it together such a good game,” reads the top comment. “It was boring at first and I wanted to uninstall it but i power it through near halfway to see if i can get into it… Now i bought the DLC,” adds another comment.”

Those interested in checking out Dead Island 2 based on these raving reviews, should expect a game that is about 15 to 25 hours long, depending on how much the side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 40 hours with the RPG.

“A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of Los Angeles (and humanity), in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll discover who—or what—you are. Survive, evolve, save the world—just another day in Los Angeles!”