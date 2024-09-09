A PlayStation Plus free game you probably have never heard of is a "hidden masterpiece" according to some subscribers on PS4 and PS5. The PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus are loaded with PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers to play. There are so many free games with these two tiers of PS Plus that often many games go overlooked and underplayed. One of these games, according to some on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page is Grime from developer Clover Bite and publisher Akupara Games.

If you have never heard of this game, you're not alone; much of the PlayStation Plus Reddit page also had never heard of this game. One look at its 86 Steam User Review score and its 81 on Metacritic suggests it's a pretty solid game. Some seem to think these numbers are lowballing the greatness of the game though. As noted above, some are even calling it a "hidden masterpiece."

This is probably a hyperbolic take, but at the bare minimum a game usually has to be good for anyone to consider it a masterpiece. Whatever the case, those on the PS Plus Reddit page who were familiar with the game -- mostly -- agreed it was very good game.

"Destroy... Absorb... Grow... Grime is a fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official description continues: "An unusual material collapses in on itself, the world shudders and contracts, and suddenly you are squeezed into existence. What awaits you is a world unknown, alien in its own familiarity, and you must survive what terrors you face. Explore your surreal surroundings, absorb the many enemies you encounter, and use their own traits against them as you let yourself become far more than you once were."

For those interested in checking out the 2021-released game based on these recommendations, be prepared to sink about 12 to 18 hours to beat the game. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the game.

