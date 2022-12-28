First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed

PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.

The free PS Plus games will be available starting on January 3rd, and like other PS Plus offerings in past months, they cater to a diverse range of interests including single-player adventures and vast multiplayer experiences. Fallout 76 takes care of the latter as the first online game in the series and one that's gotten numerous updates and features since its release to introduce parts of the larger Fallout universe into the game.

Axiom Verge 2 is one that people are probably less familiar with by name alone compared to the other two, but that might make it all the more intriguing to play. It's a Metroidvania game released just over a year ago and is the long-awaited follow-up to the first Axiom Verge. The PS5 version just released earlier in the year, too, so if you've got a PS5 and have been holding out on getting this, your patience will pay off in January.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2023 are:



➕ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

➕ Fallout 76

➕ Axiom Verge 2



Full details: https://t.co/lOZ5M3yj0R pic.twitter.com/N0febIYr3m — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 28, 2022

As for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it makes sense that this game would be one of the free titles given away at some point in 2023. You can get it through EA Play, sure, but it being a free PS Plus game will prime players for the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Fallen Order that just recently got a release date. That game will be out on March 17th, and you can read our review of Fallen Order to see what the first game played like and what we hope will be smoothed out in the sequel.

