PlayStation Plus Is Losing Some Major Games in April 2025

PlayStation Plus subscribers are about to lose some heavy-hitters in the month of April 2025. As of today, the new additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog have gone live and include some pretty fantastic titles like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, UFC 5, and a trio of Armored Core games that hail from the PS1. Per usual, though, these new arrivals on PS Plus aren’t going to come without a few losses. Now, we happen to know what those losses will be this time next month.

As of today, Sony updated its “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus with eight games that will soon be exiting the service. While there aren’t any major AAA titles included in this slate, those that are being taken off are highly acclaimed. Specifically, 2024’s breakout indie hit Animal Well and the ever-popular deck-building game Slay the Spire are among this group that will soon be vanishing from the expansive library of the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Here is everything that is set to leave PS Plus in April 2025:

Animal Well

Slay the Spire

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Stray Blade

Deliver Us Mars

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Miasma Chronicles

Nour: Play With Your Food

While Sony doesn’t tend to provide a removal date for games from PlayStation Plus, history has shown that titles are always taken off the Game Catalog at the same time that new additions are rolled out. For April 2025, this would mean that all eight of these games are set to expire from PS Plus on April 15th. Whether or not they’ll be added back to the Game Catalog in the future isn’t yet known, but if you have the desire to play any of them, you have less than a month to do so.

How do you feel about all of these PS Plus games that are being removed by Sony in April? And will you rush to play any of these titles before they vanish? Let me know for yourself in the comments below!