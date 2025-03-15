Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra in March, Ranked

On March 18, a new batch of games will be added to the vast catalogs for PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra. You’ll be able to check out his mix of 12 AAA hidden gems, sports games, and solid indie titles without needing to pay for them soon. Still, with so many games being added to a large library, you’ll need to determine which ones will be worth your time.

To help you along with that process, I’ve ranked all the games coming to the PS Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog in March 2025 from worst to best. Hopefully, this helps you make a more informed decision about what to play when this suite of new titles comes to Sony’s video game subscription service on March 18.

9. Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy

Of all the games coming to the service this month, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy is probably the most niche of them. It’s a single-player mecha action game that looks like good fun, but its narrative focus and somewhat rough visual presentation mean that you won’t get a lot out of it unless you’re already a big fan of Mobile Suit Gundam. You could potentially use this as an entry point for that large franchise, but if that doesn’t interest you, then you’re better off checking out this month’s other PS Plus games.

8. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

While most anime and manga-inspired games fall into the same visual novel, action, or RPG genres, I appreciate that Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions takes the form of an arcade soccer game. It’s fitting for the sports anime on which it’s based and is a fantastic, casual-friendly entry point to Captain Tsubasa. Although it’s not as polished as an EA Sports FC or PES soccer game, it’s worth downloading for some quick anime-style sports gaming fun.

7. UFC 5

If you prefer your sports games to be a little more realistic, you should check out UFC 5. It’s a mixed martial arts fighting game that features real UFC fighters and some pretty brutal combat animations. Its injuries are so realistic that the ESRB gave UFC 5 a Mature rating, which is very uncommon for sports games. Although a realistic interpretation of mixed martial arts fighting is not as casually enjoyable as something like Street Fighter 6, UFC 5 is still worth a shot if it interests you.

6. Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles‘ name is a little unfortunate, but it’s actually a fairly ambitious open-world action game where players roll around to explore and fight as a ball-like character. It features spit-screen and online co-op, too, so this could be a fun game to play with your kids or casually play while hanging out with friends. Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is proof that you should judge a book by its cover or, in this case, a game by its title.

5. Syberia – The World Before

Syberia is a long-running series of narrative-driven puzzle games. Syberia – The World Before is the most recent game in the series, released in 2022. Although you may have a little trouble getting into The World Before if you’re unfamiliar with Syberia, it’s an unabashedly old-school puzzle-adventure game that should appeal to fans of that niche genre.

4. Arcade Paradise and Arcade Paradise VR

If you have nostalgia for visiting arcades, you’ll want to check out Arcade Paradise on console or PSVR2. It’s a game where players manage a laundromat-turned-arcade, with over 35 fully featured arcade games to play. While many retro-inspired games simply ape the visual style or gameplay designs of classics, Arcade Paradise goes through the effort to remind players of the experience that made going to arcades so special in the first place.

3. You Suck at Parking

The best indie game coming to PS Plus Extra this month, You Suck at Parking, challenges players to park in tiny specific parts of levels, using very floaty, drift-friendly driving controls. It’s a lot more difficult than it may seem a first glance, leading to plenty of memorable moments when you have a near-miss parking or finally overcome a difficult level. It’s good fun alone or with friends and worth checking out if you like checking out indie hidden gems.

2. FromSoftware’s PS1 Armored Core Games

This month, FromSoftware is bringing the first Armored Core game and its expansions for the original PlayStation to PS Plus. Armored Core, Armored Core: Project Phantasma, and Armored Core: Master of Arena are all coming to the service. Keep in mind that these are very difficult games that don’t feel quite as smooth to play as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Still, they’re a fascinating part of FromSoftware’s history and will give a lot of people a chance to discover the building blocks on which FromSoftware and the Armored Core franchise were built.

1. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the best game of 2024 that no one talks about. It brings the Prince of Persia series back to its 2D roots as one of the best Metroidvania’s since Hollow Knight. With silky-smooth combat and platforming game feel and a Memory Shard system that makes remembering where certain obstacles or items are in the open world easier, I’d wholeheartedly recommend this game to anyone. Now that it’s part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog, you have no excuse not to check out this fantastic game.