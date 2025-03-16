PlayStation Plus Users Say They Are Enjoying Controversial Free Game Just Added

PlayStation Plus subscribers claim they are enjoying a major new, and controversial, game that was recently made free to subscribers across all tiers. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, the game in question is free to download and keep as long an active subscription is maintained, otherwise access is stripped away until a subscription is renewed.

The game in question was added earlier this month as one of March’s free PlayStation Plus games. And the addition came as a surprise, because it was only back in October the game was released. That said, while the game is fairly new, and while it was a major release, it also proved to be a major flop, which is how it ended up free on PlayStation Plus within a handful of months. The game we are talking about, for those that haven’t connected the dots, is Dragon Age: The Veilguard from EA and BioWare.

At the release of the new Dragon Age game, and since then, much of the conversation has been about how poor it has performed commercially, how terrible its writing is, and how it’s a far cry from what Dragon Age fans have come to expect from the series. In other words, it’s been a complete flop. That said, according to a new PlayStation Plus Reddit post, its negatives are perhaps overstated.

“I can’t be the only one who’s really enjoying this game,” reads one of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page this weekend.” I can see it’s not worth full price for some people and the story and writing is average but not really super bad or cringey. But the gameplay is super fun. Using your abilities to do insane combo is just a blast. Solving little puzzles for chest is also fun. Side quests are boring but gameplay just keeps you engaged with fighting bosses.”

Of course, given the game’s reputation, many of the comments strongly disagree, but there are comments that echo the sentiment. Meanwhile, the popularity of the post also suggests there is something to the claim. That said, even the positive comments acknowledge the writing and story are not good so those who prioritize this aspect of games probably are not going to enjoy the RPG.

Those that check out Dragon Age: The Veilguard via PS Plus should note it is only free to download until April 1. Once downloaded, RPG fans can expect to sink in anywhere between 27 to 80 hours with the variance coming down to factors such as completion rate, playstyle, difficulty setting, and skill level.

