PlayStation Plus Reveals Next Wave of Games Leaving the Service

PlayStation Plus has unveiled the next round of games that will be departing from the Game Catalog in August 2024. As of today, the PS Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers received new additions that included Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Remnant 2, and No More Heroes III, just to name a few. Alongside these new arrivals, though, Sony has also given subscribers an advance warning when it comes to the next titles that are exiting the platform quite soon.

In total, PS Plus will be removing five games as part of its Game Catalog refresh for August. Presumably, this refresh will take place on August 20th, as the third Tuesday of the month is normally when the Game Catalog receives its overhaul. Of this slate, NBA 2K24 is the biggest game of the bunch followed likely by Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed and Need for Speed Unbound. The other departures are a bit lesser known but will certainly still upset many subscribers to see them disappear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s every game leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog in August:

NBA 2K24

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

Need For Speed Unbound

Trials of Mana

Spellforce 3 Reforced

While we now know which games are leaving PS Plus in August, we still don’t know which new additions Sony will have up its sleeve. If recent history is any indication, though, subscribers to PS Plus Premium might be able to expect more games from the PS2 era joining the service. Over the past two months, Sony has added new versions of classic PS2 titles like Summoner, Tomb Raider Legend, and Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. It’s likely that this trend will continue next month, although Sony hasn’t guaranteed as much just yet.

In the interim, July 2024’s round of free games for all subscribers continue to be live and will remain so until August 6th. This month’s rotation includes Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Borderlands 3, in particular, might be worth checking out as it has hit PS Plus in advance of the franchise’s film adaptation coming to theaters on August 9th.