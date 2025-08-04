New PlayStation Plus Free Game Will Save Users More Money Than Normal

One of the newest free games that’s set to join PlayStation Plus this week should save users more money than normal. Generally speaking, the past few months of PS Plus have been disappointing in the eyes of many subscribers. Games like NBA 2K25, Diablo 4, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, while popular, have been out for a long enough period of time to have been drastically discounted on the PlayStation Store at one time or another before having ever been made available for free. Luckily, for those looking to get the most bang for their buck with PS Plus, a new addition hitting the service soon will provide some pretty fantastic savings.

As of this week on August 5th, PlayStation will be adding Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 as the monthly free games. DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 are both popular games in their own right that should give subscribers plenty to play, especially on the multiplayer front. However, it’s Lies of P that is far and away the biggest winner of August, and it’s not just because it’s the most acclaimed game of the three.

The reason that Lies of P is a pretty major addition to PS Plus is because the game rarely ever goes on sale. Despite having been out for almost two years at this point, physical copies of Lies of P on PS5 continue to sell for about $45 on average. On the digital front, that price doesn’t get much better as the lowest that Lies of P has ever been marked down is to $30 on the PS Store. Even then, that $30 sale for Lies of P is one that only happened for the first time a little more than a month ago. Prior to that, previous sales were more in line with $40.

In some sense, this isn’t all that surprising as quality Soulslike games rarely see their values plummet to the $10-$20 price range. Titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring, and Demon’s Souls still regularly sell for $30-$40+ many years after having been released. Lies of P is no different in this regard, which makes its arrival on PS Plus a welcome one for those who have been interested in checking it out.

“Lies of P is a thrilling Soulslike that takes the story of Pinocchio, turns it on its head, and sets it against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque. You are a puppet created by Geppetto who’s caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies of P.

You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our Soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city’s elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself.

Confront the people who manipulate the strings of treachery that doomed Krat.”