PS Plus Subscribers Only Have 24 Hours to Get 5 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers only have 24 hours left to add five games for free to their digital library on PS5 and PS4. While the calendar has now turned over to 2026, the first array of freebies on PS Plus for the new year have yet to go live. This won’t hold true for much longer, though, which means that time is nearly up when it comes to snagging the previous games that PlayStation has brought to PS Plus over the course of the past month.

Today, January 5th, represents the final day that PS Plus members can get the lineup of free games that came to the service for December 2025. This past month’s slate was a particularly strong one as Sony gave away five games rather than the usual three as a way of celebrating the holidays. This group included LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Neon White, and Synduality: Echo of Ada. While this represented one of the best PS Plus rotations in all of 2025, these titles will officially be replaced tomorrow on January 6th. As such, if you somehow haven’t claimed these PS Plus games just yet, this is your last opportunity to do so before they’re off of the platform.

PS Plus Games for January 2026

In case you somehow missed it, Sony recently announced the next wave of PS Plus games that will be landing for January 2026. Once again, Sony is going back to giving away only three titles that include Need for Speed Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. All three games will be available to play on PS5 consoles, while Epic Mickey and Core Keeper will also be playable on PS4 platforms.

These new PS Plus games for January 2026 will be available to download beginning tomorrow, January 6th, and will remain up for grabs until February 2nd. Later in the month, Sony will also be bringing a variety of new PS5 and PS4 games to the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, but we don’t yet know what these arrivals will include. Whenever we have more details on what’s next for PS Plus, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

