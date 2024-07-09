New PlayStation Plus Extra Games for July 2024 Leak Ahead of Reveal

A handful of new games that should be coming to the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have reportedly leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. As of this past week, Sony pushed live July 2024’s free games for all PS Plus members which included Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. Per usual, the new additions to the Game Catalog are expected to drop this coming week and should contain some pretty major titles across PS5 and PS4.

In a new report from Dealabs, a number of games planned to be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for July were divulged. According to this report, July’s standout additions to the Game Catalog will be Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Remnant 2, both of which have released on PlayStation platforms somewhat recently. Other games that are said to be rolling out this month include Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, No More Heroes 3, and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. Remnant: From the Ashes was also mentioned as one potential arrival on the PS Plus Game Catalog, but this wasn’t said to be definite just yet. As for when all of these games would go live, they would become downloadable next week on July 16th.

If this lineup is indeed true, then we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out. Sony always announces its latest round of PS Plus Game Catalog titles six days before they release, which is always on the third Tuesday of the month. As a result, this reveal should take place tomorrow, July 10th, at which point we’ll have a full glimpse of what’s bound for PlayStation Plus. When that announcement does take place, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

Until that time, how do you feel about many of these potential add-ons to PlayStation Plus in July? Is there anything here that you would look to play for yourself if you’re a subscriber to PS Plus Extra or Premium? Let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.