PlayStation Plus Games for July 2024 Now Available to Download

The PlayStation Plus free games for July 2024 are now available to download across PS5 and PS4 platforms. This past week, Sony announced that July’s lineup on PS Plus would include Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. This rotation was relatively well-received by most PS Plus subscribers given that all three of these titles are quite popular in their own right. Now, those looking to play any of these games immediately can begin doing so.

Far and away the biggest game on PlayStation Plus this month is Borderlands 3. Released in 2019, the third game in the Borderlands franchise is coming to PS Plus at arguably the perfect time. This is specifically because the Borderlands movie adaptation is set to hit theaters next month on August 9th. As such, anyone who wants to familiarize themselves with this world can do so thanks to PS Plus at no cost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NHL 24 is then the most recent game of the bunch on PS Plus as it arrived less than a year ago. Still, its addition to the service is coming just a couple of months before NHL 25, so it will soon not be the newest entry in the series. Lastly, Among Us has become one of the most well-known games on the planet in the past few years, so it hitting PS Plus is a pretty big deal. Perhaps the only downside is that Among Us typically only retails for $5 in the first place, so these savings through the PlayStation membership aren’t that vast.

To learn more about this month’s group of games on PS Plus for July 2024, you can get a look at trailers and descriptions for each below. And as a reminder, all of these titles on PS Plus will be available until Tuesday, August 6th.

Borderlands 3

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.”

NHL 24

“EA Sports NHL 24’s all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life. Experience the rush and fatigue of a high-pressure game with the Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects like goalie fatigue that slows the netminder’s reaction time the more they get worn down with offensive action; change the momentum with Physics-Based Contact as you break the glass and send players into the bench with big body checks; and get unparalleled player command with the new Vision Passing System and Total Control Skill Moves.

Chel is more connected than ever with cross-play in all online team play modes, along with HUT Moments, which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today’s biggest plays. Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Flex Moments introduces 75+ new goal celebrations, and a wholly refreshed presentation complements an enriched crowd atmosphere that makes playing the game feel like you’re at the game.”

Among Us

“Play with 4-15 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Enjoy crossplay between PlayStation, PC, mobile and other consoles!”