New PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2026 Come With a Drawback

The next wave of free games on PlayStation Plus that will be joining the service in July 2026 comes with a rather notable drawback. This week represents the last full week of June, which means that July is right around the corner. Despite this, those looking forward to seeing what next month’s PS Plus lineup has in store will have to wait longer than normal to be able to download the games for themselves.

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Given the pattern in which PlayStation adds new games to PS Plus, July’s new wave of freebies on the platform will be going live much later than usual. For those unaware, on a monthly basis, PlayStation pushes out its next round of titles on the first Tuesday of the month. While the first Tuesday of June happened to be quite early, falling on June 2nd, the opposite is true of July, as it happens to land on July 7th. This represents the latest such date that new games can come to PlayStation Plus, making July a rare case in which subscribers have to wait until the first week of the month has nearly finished before being able to download the latest free PS5 and PS4 titles.

In addition, PlayStation doesn’t divulge what the coming month’s lineup of new games on PS Plus will be until the Wednesday before they become available. As a result, July 2026’s free games on PS Plus won’t be unveiled tomorrow, but instead next week on July 1st.

Although this pattern shouldn’t come as a surprise given that this is the way that PlayStation has handled PS Plus for years, it can definitely be viewed as a downside for the platform in July. Beyond simply going live later than normal, these free games will also be claimable for a shorter period of time than usual, as they’ll only be up for grabs until August 3rd, which is a run of only 27 days.

The trade-off with this, however, is that June 2026’s free games on PS Plus are going to be accessible for even longer than most other lineups are. As such, if you somehow haven’t already picked up Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which represent this month’s current offerings, you still have plenty of time to do so before they exit.

Outside of these free games on PS Plus in June, PlayStation has also added titles like Final Fantasy XVI, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Gitaroo Man, and more to the Game Catalog which is available to those subbed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service.

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