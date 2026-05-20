PlayStation Plus Price Changes Go Live, Here’s the New Cost of Every Tier

As of today, Sony has officially pushed live its new price changes for PlayStation Plus. Earlier this week, Sony revealed that it would be increasing the cost for PS Plus as a result of changing “market conditions.” At the time, Sony only revealed how these price hikes would be impacting PS Plus Essential, which left questions surrounding the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium levels. Now, these adjustments have gone into effect and have confirmed that all tiers of PS Plus have been altered to some degree.

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All in all, the price tweaks that have been made to PS Plus aren’t that drastic, especially compared to the previous ones that Sony implemented in 2023. On the low end, the monthly cost of PS Plus Essential has increased by $1, while monthly fees for PS Plus Extra and Premium have gone up by $2. Despite being a much smaller increase in cost, these additional dollars still stack up over the course of a year and end up making a sizable difference in the annual value of PS Plus.

Here’s the full breakdown of pricing changes that have come to PlayStation Plus:

PlayStation Plus Essential

1 Month Subscription – $10.99 (Previously $9.99)

3 Month Subscription – $27.99 (Previously $24.99)

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 Month Subscription – $16.99 (Previously $14.99)

3 Month Subscription – $43.99 (Previously $39.99)

PlayStation Plus Premium

1 Month Subscription – $19.99 (Previously $17.99)

3 Month Subscription – $54.99 (Previously $49.99)

Interestingly, Sony hasn’t increased the value of any of the annual subscriptions for PlayStation Plus. These 12-month membership options previously gave subscribers the most bang for their buck, but that’s now more true than ever in the wake of these increases to the one-month and three-month offerings. As a result, PS Plus Essential continues to cost $79.99 for one year, PS Plus Extra is $134.99, and PS Plus Premium goes for $159.99.

The other good news with this situation is that Sony said it would honor those who are currently PS Plus members at the rate they were previously subscribed at. So if you’re someone who pays for PS Plus Essential on a monthly basis, for instance, you should expect to see a charge of $9.99 rather than the new $10.99. This discount is one that will conclude the moment you unsubscribe from PS Plus, however, so don’t expect to receive this lower rate if you look to rejoin in the future after being a lapsed member.

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